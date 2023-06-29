Mayor Harrell gives update on Downtown Activation Plan

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 — Westlake Park downtown has been a harsh reminder of the city's biggest issues these last few years with crime, homelessness and drug use. The area is seeing more foot traffic and Mayor Bruce Harrell paid the park a visit to give an update on his Downtown Activation Plan. Pillars of the plan include transforming downtown into a lively neighborhood where more people can afford to live, a graffiti removal program, a fentanyl systems work group and a unique downtown retail experience. A component of the plan includes access to childcare. Mothers are emphasizing the importance of having access to childcare downtown.