Mayor Bruce Harrell appoints new 24-member workgroup to tackle issues around illegal drug use
SEATTLE, June 14, 2023 — Seattle mayor and other city leaders are going back to the drawing board after City Council rejected a drug ordinance that would make drug possession and open-air drug use a gross misdemeanor. "We will put together an ordinance that will pass...and I don't know if I could have made it any clearer when I said that the city will make arrests. We have to protect people. We will do it lawfully, constitutionally," announced Mayor Harrell.''
