Masters of illusion - 'the extreme exotic'

SEASON FINALE

TURNING UP THE HEAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillon, My Uyen, Stuart MacDonald, Johnny Ace Palmer, Levent, Ran D' Shine, Eric Jones and Ed Alonzo (#818). Original airdate 9/17/2022.