Masters of Illusion - 'Science, oracles, and a twist on Houdini'

MAGIC AND SCIENCE — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Adam Wylie, Jonathan LaChance, Murray SawChuck, Clairvoyants, Eric Buss, Joshua Jay and Naathan Phan (#909). Original airdate 4/22/2023.