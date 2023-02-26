Masters of Illusion - 'History, mystery and hilarity'

TV SHOW MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillon, Murray SawChuck, Trigg Watson, Eric Jones, Eric Eaton, Sirinda and Ed Alonzo (#904). Original airdate 3/4/2023.