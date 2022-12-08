'Masters of Illusion: Christmas magic 2022'

HOLIDAY MAGIC – This one-hour special features some of today's hottest magicians, along with a dose of holiday magic. Magicians include Ed Alonzo, Trigg Watson, Rudy Coby, Nick Dupuch, Chipper Lowell, Farrell Dillon, Xavier Mortimer, The Clairvoyants, Naathan Phan, Krystyn Lambert, Alexandra Duvivier, Ben Barnes, Eric Eaton, Rob Lake, The Conjurors and Murray SawChuck. The special is hosted by Dean Cain and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/14/2022.