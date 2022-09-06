Masters of Illusion - 'a magical musical'

MAGIC TRAVEL — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Bill Cook, Alex Ramon, Jeff Hobson, Eric Buss, Trino, Paige Thompson and Greg Gleason (#817). Original airdate 9/10/2022.