Watch CBS News
Shows

Masters of Illusion - 'a magical musical'

/ CW11 Seattle

MAGIC TRAVEL — Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Bill Cook, Alex Ramon, Jeff Hobson, Eric Buss, Trino, Paige Thompson and Greg Gleason (#817).  Original airdate 9/10/2022.  

First published on September 9, 2022 / 10:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.