Maritime High School students launch canoes into Duwamish River

By Kayla Moeller

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 — Seattle is feeling the impacts of the nationwide shortage of maritime workers, but Maritime High School is working to close the gap. Students at this school learn with a hands-on, project based approach through a maritime lens. The founding students of Maritime High School are currently in their sophomore year and have recently completed a canoe-building project. The students launched their canoes at Duwamish Waterway Park.

