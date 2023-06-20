Watch CBS News
By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

March for Eina Kwon, pregnant mother shot and killed
SEATTLE, June 17, 2023 — Community members took to the streets Saturday to mourn the loss of Eina Kwon, a pregnant mother who was shot and killed in Belltown last week. Gatherers marched from the site of the shooting at the intersection of 4th and Lenora to Kwon's restaurant a few blocks away. Kwon and her husband were shot while waiting in their car in broad daylight. Kwon and her unborn child were killed while the husband survived with injuries. The alleged shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. The motive remains unclear.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 9:37 AM

