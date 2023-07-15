Manhunt underway after man fatally shoots 4 in Hampton, Ga.

AP Top Stories July 14 - AM AP Top Stories July 14 - AM 00:56

HAMPTON, Ga. (WUPA/AP) -- Authorities were combing the area in search of a man suspected of shooting three men and one woman to death in a Henry County subdivision Saturday morning.

According to Hampton Police Chief James Turner, law enforcement is looking for 40-year-old Andre Longmore -- who is believed to be armed and dangerous. The shootings happened in the city of about 8,500 people, located about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Officials released few details about the killings. Turner said detectives were investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in the same neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive.

The suspect remained at large more than five hours after the killings, and authorities vowed to keep searching until he was in custody.

"We've done an exhaustive search in the general area and we're now widening that a little bit," Turner told reporters.

City of Hampton press conference regarding active shooter ongoing investigation Posted by Henry County Government on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Investigators were also on the lookout for a Black GMC Acadia SUV that they believe Longmore might be driving.

Longmore doesn't appear to have a listed phone number and The Associated Press could not immediately find a family member or attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities didn't release the victims' names, saying they were working to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: "Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period."

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta area and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the manhunt and investigation.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.