Make Music Day heard all around the world

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 — Make Music Day was first launched out of France in 1982 to celebrate music. It has since grown into a global movement to celebrate and promote music in all forms and skill levels in 120 countries. Make Music Day Seattle returned for its 5th year with stage performances, a tiny marching band, local vendors and harmonica lessons. This free event was held at Pier 62 at the Waterfront. Other performances were held in Ballard and West Seattle.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 9:45 AM

