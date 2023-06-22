Make Music Day heard all around the world
SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 — Make Music Day was first launched out of France in 1982 to celebrate music. It has since grown into a global movement to celebrate and promote music in all forms and skill levels in 120 countries. Make Music Day Seattle returned for its 5th year with stage performances, a tiny marching band, local vendors and harmonica lessons. This free event was held at Pier 62 at the Waterfront. Other performances were held in Ballard and West Seattle.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.