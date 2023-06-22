Make Music Day heard all around the world

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 — Make Music Day was first launched out of France in 1982 to celebrate music. It has since grown into a global movement to celebrate and promote music in all forms and skill levels in 120 countries. Make Music Day Seattle returned for its 5th year with stage performances, a tiny marching band, local vendors and harmonica lessons. This free event was held at Pier 62 at the Waterfront. Other performances were held in Ballard and West Seattle.