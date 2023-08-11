Watch CBS News
Major shutdowns for Sound Transit starting this weekend

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, August 10, 2023 — Starting this weekend, transit riders should be aware that light rail service between Capitol Hill and SODO won't be available. A shuttle bus will be running every 15 minutes instead. Sound Transit will be performing permanent repairs on sinking tracks. Beginning Monday, the trains will resume but on a single track. Riders should allow for extra time while navigating Sound Transit until the work is complete.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 3:18 PM

