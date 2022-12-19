Major donations from the Stillaguamish Tribe to help those in need

Members of the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians present Christmas Season donations, including $100,000 to Arlington Community Food Bank, $200,000 to Northwest Harvest, and $300,000 to Arlington Community Food Bank's A Christmas Wish. This is just one of the many ways the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians supports the local community–especially those in need–over the course of the year.

The Stillaguamish Tribe displays its support for those in need with generous donations of $200,000 to Northwest Harvest, $100,000 to the Arlington Community Food Bank, and an additional $300,000 for their "A Christmas Wish" program. This money will help families who are experiencing food insecurity get access to necessary sustenance and nutrition. Additionally, through the "A Christmas Wish" program the Tribe will be able to provide gifts to over 2,000 children. With a goal of donating to help those in need enjoy a more joyful holiday season, the Tribe recognizes the importance of giving back to its local communities and is committed to doing all it can to make sure everyone has a heartwarming holiday season.

"Each holiday season we, the Stillaguamish Tribe, in addition to our normal charitable giving throughout the year, like to choose a few organizations to gift a large donation to that we feel will have the biggest impact on our direct community," says the Board of Directors of the Stillaguamish Tribe. "It is important to us that our younger generation is involved in the spirit of giving to carry on the tradition as they grow. We are grateful and happy that we are able to help families that are having a difficult time during the holiday season, we especially wanted to make Christmas special for as many children as we possibly could."

About Stillaguamish Tribe: The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe, composed of descendants of the Sto-luck-wa-mish and a party to the Treaty of Point Elliot of January 22, 1855, whose ancestors customarily inhabited the areas along the Stillaguamish River drainage and surrounding environs in Whidbey Basin