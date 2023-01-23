Watch CBS News
Lunar New Year celebration in Edmonds drew in crowds despite weather

SEATTLE, January 23, 2023 - The rain did not stop people from attending the second annual Lunar New Year celebration in Edmonds. The event was a mix between traditional and modern traditions complete with a lion dance and Kung Fu demonstrations. Massive Monkees breakdancing crew was the final act, engaging the audience to show off their moves. 

