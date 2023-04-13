Louisville mass shooting victim had just moved to city two weeks earlier for new bank job

KY: Bank mass shooting - friends of victims speak KY: Bank mass shooting - friends of victims speak 01:57

(CNN) -- The daughter of Juliana Farmer, one of the five victims of the mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, said Wednesday night her mother had just moved to Louisville two weeks prior for a new job.

"This monster took away my mother, and I'm hurt because my mother moved here to help me, a single mom with four kids. I only got two weeks with her here in Louisville ... a city she knew nothing about," Alia Chambers told CNN. "I'm heartbroken. I hated him. I hated him but I forgive him because my mama is in a better place."

Farmer moved to Louisville from Henderson, Kentucky, and was thrilled to begin her role with Old National Bank as a loan officer.

Mourners gather Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center during a vigil for the victims of Monday's shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley / AP

"My mom went from working at 19 years old at Kmart to sitting with executives at a bank. I'm gonna fulfill my mama's dream. Either I'm going back to nursing school or I'm gonna ask them, can I take over her position at that bank," she said. "She was so excited about that job. She was happy."

Farmer had three adult children and four grandsons, Chambers said.

The day before she was killed, she found out her son, J'Yeon Chambers, was expecting a baby girl, he told CNN. The baby is due in September, the same month his mother was born.

"And so it's just crazy how she gets taken the day after we reveal that we're having the baby. So my child is going to be her basically all over again," her son said. "She gave us the name that she always wanted a girl to be named and we're going to stick with it."

The new details come after Louisville's mayor called on his grieving community to seek comfort in each other during a vigil Wednesday, two days after the mass shooting left five dead and eight wounded.

Bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, opened fire with an AR15-style rifle and killed five colleagues while live-streaming the bloodshed before he was fatally shot by a responding officer. Farmer, Joshua Barrick, Tommy Elliott, Deana Eckert, and James Tutt were shot and killed, police said.

Of the eight people who were wounded, a 26-year-old police officer remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, requiring brain surgery.

In addition, the first person who was shot inside the bank survived, a city official told CNN. In the shooter's Instagram livestream of the attack, which has since been taken down, the female bank worker said "good morning" before the gunman warned her, "You need to get out of here," according to an official familiar with the video.

The woman had her back to the gunman as he struggled to get the safety off and load his AR15-style weapon properly. He then shot her in the back, an official previously told CNN.

Governor says he's 'empty' after friend's death

At the vigil Wednesday, scores of residents and officials gathered Wednesday evening to mourn publicly the employees gunned down at their workplace by a coworker.

"It's important that we take time to acknowledge those losses and what they mean for us as people and as a community," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during the vigil at the Muhammad Ali Center Plaza. "So, that later we can gather our energies and focus on preventing these tragedies."

Greenberg noted the heartbreaking impacts of gun violence in his city beyond Monday's carnage, which unfolded less than a mile from where the vigil was held Wednesday.

"There will be a time to act. To take steps in honor of those we've lost and to channel our grief and pain into meaningful action. That day is coming," the mayor continued. "Today is to mourn, to lean on each other and support each other."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at the vigil that Elliott, a senior vice president at the bank, was one of his closest friends.

"I'll admit that while I am not angry, I am empty. And I'm sad. And I just keep thinking that maybe we'll wake up," Beshear said, his voice breaking.

"What I know is, I just wish I'd taken an extra moment, made an extra call, tell him how much I care about him. And I know we are all feeling the same. But I also know they hear us now. And that they feel our love," Beshear said.

Shooter's mother called 911 minutes after massacre began

Louisville Metro Police on Wednesday released a series of 911 calls showing the fear and panic both inside and outside the bank during the shooting early Monday morning.

In one emergency call, a woman who identified herself as an employee of a different Old National Bank branch told the dispatcher she saw the massacre happen in real-time while she was on a video call with colleagues at the scene.

"How do you know you have an active shooter on site?" the operator asked.

"I just watched it. I just watched it on a Teams meeting. We were having a board meeting," she said. "I saw somebody on the floor. We heard multiple shots and people started saying 'Oh my God,' and then he came into the board room."

Another 911 call came from the gunman's mother, who said her son was headed to the bank with a gun and expressed her shock and confusion.

"My son might be (redacted) has a gun and heading to the Old National on Main Street here in Louisville," she said. "This is his mother. I'm so sorry, I'm getting details secondhand. I'm learning about it now. Oh my Lord."

The woman said her son "apparently left a note" about the incident. "We don't even own guns. I don't know where he would have gotten a gun."

Other calls came from a bank employee speaking in a whisper who was hiding in a closet, a man who fled the building and took shelter at a nearby dental office, and another caller who hid under a desk inside the building.

Bodycam footage show gunfire exchange

On Tuesday, Louisville police released bodycam video showing the officers' response to the mass shooting.

The public footage begins with a video from Officer Nickolas Wilt, who drove up to the scene with his training officer, Cory "CJ" Galloway.

As Wilt ran toward the gunshots that officers faced upon arrival, he was shot in the head, police said. The released version of Wilt's footage cuts off before he is shot.

Galloway's body camera footage shows him taking fire and then scrambling down some stairs to a safe position behind a planter. He tells other officers he can't see the gunman but notes the gunman is shooting through windows in the front of the bank, the video shows. At some point, Galloway was also shot.

The gunfire shattered the bank's lobby glass windows, giving officers a view of his location, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

As other officers arrived on scene, Galloway shot and killed the gunman from the steps in front of the bank, the video shows.

"I think I got him down! I think he's down!" Galloway said, the video shows. He then advanced toward the building and directed others to check on his fallen colleague. "Suspect down. Get the officer!"