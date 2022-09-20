Local leaders spending week without car to better understand barriers to nondrivers

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Several local leaders won't be getting behind the wheel anytime soon as they take the next week to better understand what it's like living without a car.

"I cannot afford a car. I'm already paying so much of my income on rent, paying for school," said Matthew Mitnick, a University of Washington student whose only way to get around is public transit.

"If I'm going from class to my job, I have to meet my transfer right at the time, and if not, my whole day can be thrown off." Mitnick continued, "I cannot afford any of the grocery stores in the U District, so I like to go to WinCo, and it sometimes will take me like 90 minutes to two hours on the bus."

Nearly a quarter of Evergreen State residents face challenges like these every day as non-drivers, according to Disability Rights Washington.

"It's a really big percentage of people," said Anna Zivarts, director of Disability Rights Washington's Disability Mobility Initiative. "Seniors who are aging out of driving, people who can't afford vehicles, folks who don't have an ID for a host of different reasons. Young people, a lot of young people."

For them, an easier time commuting by bus or train would make a big difference. That's why the organization started its Week Without Driving Challenge.

"This is a way to allow people who do have that privilege of driving to understand what it's like, and what things we could change to make our communities more inclusive," Zivarts said.

This week, 70 officials and elected leaders from across Washington State will take up the challenge. One of them is King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci, participating for the second year in a row.

"Going through a week as if I was unable to every drive myself or my family, and had to rely entirely on other means of transportation taught me a lot about how our system works and doesn't work, especially for people with disabilities," Balducci said.

As for Mitnick, he hopes the changemakers participating take in the experience, and ask community members for their feedback.

"Rather than be isolated in their enclaves, talk to folks, ask them their thoughts, ask them how they can improve various transit lines and connection points," said Mitnick. "I think they should just think about that, and be like, 'wow, I'm only doing this for a week, when there's people who do this every sing day.'"

Anyone can still sign up to participate in the in the Week Without Driving Challenge by following this link.