Local cycling group taking on unique approach to combat food insecurity
SEATTLE, February 26, 2023 - A group of cyclists in Seattle is taking action against food insecurity by collecting surplus food from PCC Market and transporting it by bike to pop up food banks by Food Not Bombs. Once the food is loaded onto bike trailers, the cyclists make their way to SODO where the food is distributed by volunteers. The cyclists have transported nearly 8,000 pounds of food since the start of the year.
