Local Appreciation Day at Pike Place Market kicks off February celebration

SEATTLE, January 28, 2023 - On Saturday, Jan. 28, Pike Place Market held Local Appreciation day as a thank you to the community for shopping local. The first 500 shoppers who spent $50 or more across the Market received a tote bag. This event was a kick off to a month-long Local Appreciation celebration beginning Feb. 1 complete with contests and prizes. Check out their website pikeplacemarket.org for details.