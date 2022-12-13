Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato rock iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato rock iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden 02:19

Lizzo is set to be the final guest of the year for "Saturday Night Live" after illness caused the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to bow out.

The band announced the news over the weekend via a note on their verified Instagram account.

"As many of our fans know, [guitarist] Nick [Zinner] has been sick with pneumonia the past month and it's been an up-and-down recovery process," the musical group wrote. "The band's top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery. As a result, we had to pull out of our engagements at KROQ's Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live."

Lizzo announced on her Instagram account that she will be the musical guest on December 17 with host, actor Austin Butler.

"Surprise," her caption reads along with some Christmas tree emojis. The show will mark Lizzo's third appearance on "SNL" as host or musicial guest.