Link extension threatening businesses, residences

SEATTLE, February 14, 2023 - Sound Transit's plans to extend Light Rail to the Seattle Center and Uptown neighborhood are threatening to displace dozens of businesses and residences. With two location options, Sound Transit is gathering community feedback as a major factor in identifying what they're calling alternatives. Alternative DT-1 would put the rail under Republican Street and alternative DT-2 would put the rail under Mercer Street. Businesses are asking for transparency and are worried what the future may hold for their neighborhood. While Sound Transit is offering support in relocating businesses, the business owners are concerned about rent costs and abandoning the community.

To find more information, visit https://wsblink.participate.online/