Lindsay Lohan announces a baby is 'coming soon'

(CNN) -- It looks like Lindsay Lohan is growing her family.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of a onsie with the words, "coming soon" written on it.

"We are blessed and excited!," the caption read, along with emoticons of praying hands, a heart, baby face and a baby bottle.

No other details were included.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Lohan for comment.

The actress shared in July 2022 that she had married financier Bader Shammas. The couple had announced their engagement the previous November.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she posted at the time."You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband."

Last June, Lohan, 36, celebrated her husband on Instagram, writing, "I am the luckiest woman in the world."

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote in the caption of a photo of them together. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything."