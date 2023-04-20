Limited-edition ORCA cards designed by young artists
SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 — As part of King County Metro Transit's launch of additional RapidRide bus lines, they have partnered with 4Culture for a public art project to design limited-edition ORCA cards reflecting the communities of each bus line. Yasiman Ahsani, Jovita Mercado and Rey Daoed have each created unique cards to represent the G, H, I lines.
