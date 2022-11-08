Lime offering King County voters free rides on election day

SEATTLE - King County voters can take a free ride to the polls this Election Day thanks to a partnership with a popular smartphone app.

Shared electric vehicle company 'Lime' is mobilizing voters by offering free trips through Tuesday night.

"We don't think that transportation should be a barrier for anyone to participate in our democracy," said Lime Senior Manager of Government Relations Hayden Harvey.

By entering promo code 'LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022,' King County voters can take free rides of up to 30 minutes to and from a drop box or voting center.

"There's many uses for our devices and our vehicles in folks' day to day lives, but in and around election time, they serve a unique purpose in helping people to get those ballots to those drop boxes," said Harvey.

This year, the company hopes to help tens of thousands of riders reach the polls.