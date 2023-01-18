Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of "The Daily Show"

Hollywood Minute 1/18: Madonna announces world tour Hollywood Minute 1/18: Madonna announces world tour 01:03

Leslie Jones is taking a seat at "The Daily Show" desk.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum will start a temporary stint as host of "The Daily Show" this week, saying she'll bring her trademark "vulnerable honesty" to the job.

"I'm not Jon Stewart. I'm not Trevor Noah, I'm Leslie Jones. So I'll be bringing that vulnerable honesty," Jones quipped about the gig. "No assignment to me is ever different. It's always them asking for me. Pretty much what I come to deliver is me. So it's not really too much different than when I used to do, updates at 'SNL' or doing standup, you know? It's all talking."

Leslie Jones will host "The Daily Show" this week. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Jones will host Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on the Comedy Central show. She also hosts ABC's game show reboot of "Supermarket Sweep."

Others set to guest host are Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans.

Trevor Noah announced he was departing "The Daily Show" last year. Before Noah, the show was first hosted by Craig Kilborn, then Jon Stewart.

A new permanent host has not yet been named.

"The Daily Show" airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.