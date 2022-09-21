Leonardo - 'Episode 207'

SECRETS — Reunited with Caterina (Matilda De Angelis), Leonardo (Aidan Turner) perseveres with his work but is frustrated by the growing success of a younger artist, Michelangelo (Pierpaolo Spollon). Putting his feelings aside, Leonardo is persuaded to accept a new commission, a giant fresco of the Battle of Anghiari, but faces competition from his newfound rival. As the suspicions of another encroach upon a guarded secret, a face from the past leaves Leonardo doubting everything he previously thought he knew. Coming to terms with a personal tragedy, Leonardo learns of a truth that sets to change a relationship forever. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D'Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#107). Original airdate 9/27/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.