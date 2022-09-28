Leonardo - 'Episode 108'

SEASON FINALE — With time running out, Stefano (Freddie Highmore) races to save Leonardo (Aidan Turner) and finally discovers the truth behind his biggest kept secret. Armed with the facts but lacking the evidence, an unexpected revelation leaves Stefano turning to an unlikely source for help. With the execution nearing, Leonardo's life hangs in the balance as his guilt is upheld and all hope seems lost. Holding the fate of Milan's greatest artist in his hands, Stefano realises the answer he seeks lies in the very man he is striving to save. Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D'Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#108). Original airdate 10/04/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.