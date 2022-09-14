Leonardo - 'Episode 106'

OPPORTUNITIES — Returning to Florence after his years in Milan, an uninspired Leonardo (Aidan Turner) is presented with new opportunities, but has little drive to accept them, until he is asked to paint the portrait of Lisa del Giocondo (Maria Vera Ratti), that will become the Mona Lisa. But after failing to repair his broken relationship with Caterina (Matilda De Angelis), Leonardo accepts an offer on behalf of the city and goes to Imola, where he receives much praise from his enthusiastic employer, Cesare Borgia (Max Bennett). Warned by Niccolò Machiavelli (Davide Iacopini), a Florentine ambassador at Imola, that his value will only endanger him, Leonardo realises not all is as it seems and reaches out for help. With the work forcing his mind to dark places, all hope is lost until assistance appears in the unlikeliest of places. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D'Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Alexis Sweet directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#106). Original airdate 9/20/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.