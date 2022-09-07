Leonardo - 'episode 105'

CONSEQUENCES — Following the death of Ludovico's wife, Leonardo (Aidan Turner) is assigned a new commission (a fresco of The Last Supper in Santa Maria delle Grazie) but struggles to deal with his inner turmoil. After taking on board some wise words from Father Luca Pacioli (Giovanni Scifoni), Leonardo seeks assistance from his closest companions and presses on with the work, despite growing tensions in the city. After putting his creativity to the test and experimenting with a new technique, Leonardo is left facing the consequences of his actions as a troublesome situation escalates with devastating results. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D'Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#105). Original airdate 9/13/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.