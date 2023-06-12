Law Enforcement Torch Run, officers end in Tacoma for Special Olympics Games

SEATTLE, June 9, 2023 — The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an annual fundraising and awareness campaign for Special Olympics Washington. More than 200 officers from around the state participated in the run and passed the torch until it reached Pacific Lutheran University in Pierce County to kick off a weekend of Spring Games. The Spring Games include track and field, weightlifting, swimming, soccer and more. Officer Patrick Gilbert of Fife Police Department will be traveling to Berlin next weekend with several athletes who will be participating in the Special Olympics World Games.