Watch CBS News
Features

Law Enforcement Torch Run, officers end in Tacoma for Special Olympics Games

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Law Enforcement Torch Run, officers end in Tacoma for Special Olympics Games
Law Enforcement Torch Run, officers end in Tacoma for Special Olympics Games 02:02

SEATTLE, June 9, 2023 — The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an annual fundraising and awareness campaign for Special Olympics Washington. More than 200 officers from around the state participated in the run and passed the torch until it reached Pacific Lutheran University in Pierce County to kick off a weekend of Spring Games. The Spring Games include track and field, weightlifting, swimming, soccer and more. Officer Patrick Gilbert of Fife Police Department will be traveling to Berlin next weekend with several athletes who will be participating in the Special Olympics World Games.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.