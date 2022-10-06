1 killed, at least 5 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning, and police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

"At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. "At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased."

In a follow-up tweet, the LVMPD said "other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries."

The suspect was not immediately identified and a motive was not immediately provided.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.