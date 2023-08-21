Lana Del Rey is going on a limited tour

(CNN) — Lana Del Rey is hitting the road.

Live Nation announced on Monday that the singer is heading out on a limited tour this fall.

It all kicks off on Thursday, September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee and will make stops across ten cities in the US, including Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before wrapping up at Charleston Coliseum in in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday, October 5.

Her ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," was released in March.

Over the past few months Del Rey has been performing in the festival circuit including at Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

She also stirred a buzz while serving coffee at a Waffle House in Alabama in July.

Tickets for her limited tour go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com