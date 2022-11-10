Watch CBS News
Kung Fu - 'Villains'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Villains | Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 7 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

TAKING DOWN XIAO — After her latest mission unearths some startling information about Xiao, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team devise a plan to deal with her once and for all.  Althea (Shannon Dang) gives Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) some advice on his relationship with Nadia (guest star Marissa Cuevas), and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepares for his first interview.  Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star.  Joe Menendez directed the episode written by John Bring (#307). Original airdate 11/16/2022.  Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:49 AM

