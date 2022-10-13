Kung Fu - 'The compass'

NICKY TRAVELS TO THAILAND — After learning that Henry (Eddie Liu) is a person of interest in a heist gone wrong, Nicky (Olivia Liang) travels to Thailand to help him — a move that forces them to confront their unresolved issues. When Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) needs help reorganizing at Harmony Dumplings, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Althea (Shannon Dang) team up to help. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) gets some relationship advice from an unlikely source. Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#303). Original airdate 10/19/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.