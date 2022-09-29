Kung Fu - 'Shifu'

A CRIME WAVE IN CHINATOWN AND A MYSTERIOUS VIGILANTE — As the Shen's prepare for Harmony Dumplings' grand reopening, they learn that they have become the latest victims of a crime wave that has hit their Chinatown community. As Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team prepare to take matters into their own hands, a run-in with a vigilante named Bo (guest star Ben Levin) leaves Nicky wondering who this mysterious stranger in her city is. Elsewhere, following the legal fallout from her app, Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) move back in with Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma), and Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Sebastian (JB Tadena) adjust to living together, while juggling their busy schedules. Finally, the unexpected arrival of someone from Nicky's past rocks her to her core. Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#301). Original airdate 10/5/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.