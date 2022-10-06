Watch CBS News
Kung Fu - 'Risk'

Risk | Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 2 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

KIM RHODES GUEST STARS — When someone from Nicky's (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why.  Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city's recent rise in crime.  Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry's (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father's former allies.  Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star.  Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022.  Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

