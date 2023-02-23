Kung Fu - 'Loss'

THE BLOODLINES — Henry (Eddie Liu) finds himself on a collision course with Xiao, whose latest plan results in devastating consequences for Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her family. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Tony Chung and JB Tadena also star. Richard Speight, Jr directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#312). Original airdate 3/1/2023. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.