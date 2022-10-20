Kung Fu - 'Harmony'

HARMONY DUMPLINGS' GRAND REOPENING — With the grand reopening of Harmony Dumplings just around the corner, it's all hands on deck to make sure it goes off without a hitch. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Shen's receive a mysterious threat on the eve of the restaurant's reopening. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) faces a new challenge and Ryan (Jon Prasida) scrambles to find Sebastian (JB Tadena) the perfect gift. Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#304). Original airdate 10/26/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.