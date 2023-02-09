Kung Fu - 'Alias'

FORGIVENESS — With her world crashing down around her, Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to reevaluate her recent actions in order to move forward. Althea (Shannon Dang) goes undercover to gain more information about Delta Securities, and Henry (Eddie Liu) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) follow a lead regarding Xiao's whereabouts. Tiffany Frances directed the episode written by Brian Anthony (#310). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Original airdate 2/15/2023. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.