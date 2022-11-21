'Knitters of Doom' share handmade winter warmers with Capitol Hill community

SEATTLE - A neighborhood group in Capitol Hill is helping community members keep the cold at bay with knitting and crochet.

"People die because of exposure to the cold every year," said Amy Robinson, a member of the 'Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom.'

Despite its ominous name, the group was doing decidedly good work in Cal Anderson Park Friday, hanging handmade winter items for anyone to take.

"People who knit and crochet, it appeals to those who are naturally generous," Robinson said. "We all make so much more than we can use ourselves if we're knitting on a regular basis."

Robinson says if past is precedent, most of the hats, scarves, mittens, and more left at the park will be gone within days.

"This is the second year we've done this." Robinson continued, "we hung them on that tree over there around between 1:00 P.M. and 1:30 P.M on a Friday. By Sunday afternoon, everything had been claimed."

While these accessories may not make it to everyone in need, Robinson hopes they'll pass along a personal touch to those who get their hands in them.

"Every stitch is a demonstration that someone was thinking about you," said Robinson. "Thousands of stitches on each individual garment, each one a labor of love."