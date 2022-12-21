Kirkland charity supporting Ukrainians with critical supplies, services, and volunteers

KIRKLAND, Wash., December 20, 2022 - A local non-profit is sending critical supplies to people in Ukraine with the help of community members.

Serge Bagdasarov came to the United States from Azerbaijan as a refugee after the fall of the Soviet Union. Years later, a sudden bout with Stage 3 brain cancer changed the course of his life.

"I knew that if I opened my eyes, I'm going to dedicate my life to serving people making an impact as much as I can," Bagdasarov said.

That's the inspiration behind the iMiracleProject, a Kirkland-based charity founded by Bagdasarov that turned its focus to helping Ukrainians when war broke out earlier this year.

"In March, I just did a small project where we participated in helping bring some humanitarian aid. I started making some posts on Facebook and calling out to my followers into my communities, and from there, the universe just turned on," said Bagdasarov.

Over the past nine months, the iMiracleProject has raised nearly $1 million, and sent more than 14,000 pounds worth of humanitarian aid overseas. Much of it was provided and packed by people in Western Washington.

"We believe in a hands-on approach, so our volunteers actually personally deliver stuff to where it needs to be delivered - local hospitals, we support an orphanage with some things like food and supplies as well." Bagdasarov continued, "we have our volunteer, Ivan, with his family, with his wife with his son, they deliver food to senior citizens. They deliver food even to their cats and dogs."

The organization says it has supported some 40,000 Ukrainian families so far, including a teacher who lost her only way of connecting with students when her house was destroyed.

"She covered the laptop in a lot of plastic and wrap just to make sure if something happens, her 'bread machine' is not going to get destroyed, and it got melted to pieces from the explosion. So Nicole [volunteer] was able to get her a brand new laptop," Bagdasarov said.

"Every dollar actually makes a big impact and significant changes that we bring to people's lives, who once had everything and now they have nothing," said Bagdasarov. "Nothing makes my day as much as seeing that through all we were able to accomplish, we're changing lives, we're making such a big impact."

Bagdasarov shares there's still plenty of work to be done, and encourages anyone interested in lending a hand to learn more through the iMiracleProject's social media pages.