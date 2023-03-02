King County's first female fire chief takes office

KING COUNTY, Wash., March 1, 2023 - A South King County firefighter is blazing a trail for female first responders throughout the region.

Dawn Judkins of Mountain View Fire and Rescue made history Wednesday as the first woman to be sworn in as a fire chief in King County.

"I wasn't trying to be the best female firefighter, I really wanted to be the best teammate for all of the folks that I worked with," said Chief Judkins. "It actually was surprising to me that that was the case. I'm happy to be the first one. I hope that I'm there for the next one."

Judkins is taking charge of the department for longtime fire chief Greg Smith amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

"I'm really sorry he can't be with us today," Chief Judkins said moments after taking her oath of office. "I'm so thankful for what he's done for me, and for our family here at Mountain View, and for our extended community throughout the district."

Chief Judkins calls this moment the pinnacle of her two decades in the fire service, adding her team is creating opportunities for everyone.

"We want the best firefighters no matter who they are, and it just turns out that we're getting so many great female candidates right now, more so than we did in the last 10 years, and we're actually getting an opportunity to put some of them to work," said Judkins.

And to anyone hoping to follow in her footsteps, Chief Judkins has this message.

"I didn't initially think I wanted to be a firefighter. I didn't get hired until my 30's as a firefighter." Judkins continued, "I just want everyone to know, girls, teenagers, that once you set your mind on something, you can do anything you want to do."