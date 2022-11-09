King County Elections offering several avenues to observe the election process

SEATTLE - Concerns around election fraud and misinformation are being addressed in King County. In addition to trained observers monitoring the ballot process, the public can stop by the elections building to observe the floor from a loop separated by plexiglass low enough to hear what's going on. If voters can't make it to the building, they can observe right from the comfort of their home by tuning into any of the 12 live webcams located around the building. To view the livestream, head to kingcounty.gov/elections and click on "Observe the election process".