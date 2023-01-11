King County Councilmember introduces legislation banning cashless businesses

SEATTLE, January 10, 2023 - King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced a legislation requiring retailers in unincorporated King County to accept cash payments. Kohl-Welles has been following a trend of an uptick in cashless businesses since the pandemic and wants it to stop. She says it's excluding certain demographics of people from participating in the economy. Councilmember Kohl-Welles hopes this will start a conversation for other jurisdictions in King County and Washington state.