King County Councilmember introduces legislation banning cashless businesses

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, January 10, 2023 - King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced a legislation requiring retailers in unincorporated King County to accept cash payments. Kohl-Welles has been following a trend of an uptick in cashless businesses since the pandemic and wants it to stop. She says it's excluding certain demographics of people from participating in the economy. Councilmember Kohl-Welles hopes this will start a conversation for other jurisdictions in King County and Washington state. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:05 AM

