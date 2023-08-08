Kim Kardashian reveals she recently broke her shoulder

Hollywood Minute 8/8: "Oppenheimer" extends Imax run Hollywood Minute 8/8: "Oppenheimer" extends Imax run 01:17

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is on the mend.

The SKIMS creator revealed this week that she had broken her shoulder, but that she is doing better now.

"I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym for a few weeks but I'm back!" she said in a recent Instagram Story on her verified account.

In the story, Kardashian was with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who was helping her with a recovery workout.

"We're starting our rehabbing today," Kardashian said.

"Nothing's going to keep me down," the mother of four added.

Kardashian also showed off her toned arms and back in a recent series of shots of herself heading out in Miami, also found on her Instagram.

In May, Kardashian appeared on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, where she stressed the importance of her workouts.

She said the early morning workouts prepare her for the "craziness" of the day and help her with the pressures of raising four kids.

The reality star shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.