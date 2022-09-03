Killer Camp - 'scared to death'

A TASTE OF DEATH - Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) shocks the camp with yet another a new addition, while campers compete for money against the killer in one of the worst challenges yet. Directed by Mike Parker (#206). Original airdate 9/9/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.