Killer Camp - 'gnome sweet gnome'

A TASTE OF DEATH – One camper is finding the previous week's kill-off especially difficult to handle.  When Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) brings everyone together to vote for the Camp Prom King & Queen, the remaining contenders begin to circle one person like vultures who have found the rat.  The immunity challenge finds campers trying to balance buckets of blood – thanks, Bruce! – while performing entertaining moves…but is there anyone who can avoid getting soaked?  Directed by Mike Parker (#207).  Original airdate 9/16/2022. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 10:03 AM

