Killer Camp - 'A killer faces the chop'

SEASON FINALE - As the final day unfolds at Camp Pleasant, everyone is a suspect with numbers dwindling and the remaining campers on edge. Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) has the campers come together for a final cash grab by engaging in an extreme version of catch. But the real challenge comes when a pair of campers are selected to invade Bruce's House for one final opportunity to find clues that may help unveil the killer. In the end, will the campers walk away with the money or will the killer reign supreme? Directed by Mike Parker (#208). Original airdate 9/23/2022. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.