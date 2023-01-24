Khloe Kardashian posts touching tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother

(CNN) - Khloe Kardashian wrote a touching tribute to her former partner Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea Thompson.

A funeral was held for Thompson, also grandmother to the former couple's 4-year-old daughter True and their 5-month-old baby boy, last week.

The reality star paid tribute through photos on Instagram and wrote, "I have been avoiding this.... Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all.... I have so many emotions and still I feel numb."

She continued, "Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."

Kardashian added that she can't bring herself to say goodbye for good, writing, "Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours. I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

Thompson had four sons, Tristan, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari.

Kardashian wrote of them, "I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy."

She ended with a promise to take care of Amari, who has epilepsy, writing, "Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side