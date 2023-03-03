Watch CBS News
Kennesaw State advances to ASUN Tournament title game

By Michael King

/ AP

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 20 points in Kennesaw State's 80-71 win against Lipscomb on Thursday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals.

Burden had six rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (25-8). Brandon Stroud added 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Alex Peterson finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Bisons (20-13) were led by Jacob Ognacevic, who posted 26 points. Matthew Schner added 18 points for Lipscomb. In addition, Quincy Clark finished with 12 points, four assists, and two steals.

