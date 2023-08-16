Keke Palmer stars in Usher's music video 'Boyfriend'

(CNN) — Keke Palmer is having fun as a fan of Usher.

Weeks after grooving with the R&B singer at one of his Las Vegas residency shows, Palmer is starring in a video for his new single, "Boyfriend."

"Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me," Usher sings in a clip of the video.

Keke Palmer is starring in an Usher's video for his new single, "Boyfriend." Getty Images

The "Nope" actress had attended Usher's concert in July. She was serenaded by the singer – as he often does during his performances – and the two shared a dance.

Palmer's partner Darius Jackson later came under criticism for comments he made about Palmer's appearance at the show.

"It's the outfit tho… you a mom," he wrote on social media.

The two share a young son together.

Jackson also wrote: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Both Usher and Palmer shared a teaser for the video on social media on Tuesday.

The full video, reportedly filmed in Las Vegas, is scheduled to release on Wednesday.